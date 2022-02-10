Morse Code of WX: Alberta clippers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve been no stranger to Alberta Clippers this winter as they’ve been a staple of our persistent weather pattern.

But how do they form and what are some of the impacts that they bring to our area?

What are Alberta clippers? (KFYR)

The jet stream is important in dictating many weather patterns across the country. It’s the main feature responsible for separating warmer and colder air masses as well as directing clippers as they move across the country.

Average track of clippers part 1 (KFYR)

The journey of a clipper starts with some moisture in the Pacific Ocean coming into the Canadian province of British Columbia, before moving across the Rocky Mountains of western Canada. The moisture and warm air from the Pacific collides with colder air over the mountains, and on the leeward side (or downwind side, which in this case is on the eastern side) of the Rocky Mountains, the area of low pressure is allowed to develop and strengthen.

Average track of clippers part 2 (KFYR)

The area of low pressure usually develops in the Canadian province of Alberta, on the east side of the Rockies, which is why it is called an Alberta clipper. And the “clipper” part of its name comes from sailing clippers, which were sleek, agile merchant sailing vessels used during the 19th Century and designed for speed. Alberta clippers are usually fast-moving systems, hence the name.

The Alberta clipper then follows the jet stream and dives south into the United States, usually through North Dakota or somewhere else in the Upper Midwest. It drags along with it a cold front and warm front. The cold front can sometimes be an Arctic front, dropping our temperatures quickly and bringing very strong winds to the region. The numerous clippers we’ve seen this winter are one of the main reasons why this winter has featured so much wind as well as some of our Arctic blasts.

In the warm sector, between the warm and cold fronts, temperatures usually rise, and if they get to a level near or above freezing, rain or freezing rain is possible, as we’ve seen a couple of times this winter season.

And finally, an area of snow is usually aligned with the region around the center of low pressure. Depending on the amount of moisture the clipper system is bringing along with it, the amount of snow that can fall varies greatly. Just this year, we’ve seen clippers bring more than a foot of snow to parts of eastern North Dakota and other clippers only produce a few snow showers. Due to this uncertainty in the amount of moisture a clipper will bring to the area, forecasting clipper systems is usually pretty tricky.

Average track of clippers this winter part 3 (KFYR)

Throughout December, the first month of meteorological winter, the pattern was pretty similar to the average La Niña pattern that we see across the country, which makes sense because there is currently a La Niña in the Pacific Ocean. This meant that we saw longer episodes of Arctic air and a more active storm track. In fact, many mountains in the western U.S. saw record amounts of snow in December. In North Dakota, we also saw a couple of larger snowstorms that brought our snow total to 18.5 inches in Bismarck for the month, above the normal average of 10.4 inches.

Average La Nina Pattern across the United States (KFYR)

But then, just like a light switch, the pattern flipped around the beginning of January. A large ridge in the upper levels of the atmosphere developed across the western U.S. allowing for very mild and dry conditions in the west. In fact, some of the mountains that saw record amounts of snow in December have hardly seen any snow since then.

This persistent pattern has lasted through most of January and the start of February, leading to a pretty big divide in temperatures across North Dakota with the jet stream, a “clipper highway” of sorts, aligned overhead. As the clippers move through the region, warmer and drier conditions are usually seen in the southwestern part of North Dakota, while colder and snowier conditions are seen in the northern and especially eastern parts of the Peace Garden State.

The recent jet stream pattern across the western and central U.S. (KFYR)

And this persistent pattern doesn’t look to change much, with more clippers predicted to move through for the rest of this week and temperatures trending on the mild side even into the middle of February.

Temperature trend for the next 8-14 days (February 15-19) (KFYR)

