The Minot Curling Club: part of the Magic City’s past and present

MINOT, N.D. – It’s not every four years, it’s every day.

While Olympic athletes may repeat that mantra in training, the same is true for the sport of curling.

When it comes to curling in Minot, there’s no better resource than Mark Hilldahl, the owner of the Minot Curling Club.

“I started curling when I was old enough to get a rock to the other end,” said Hilldahl.

He’s been running the Curling Club for more than 50 years, with some help.

“It’s really run as a total volunteer group. All of our Curling Club members help out in making the ice, maintaining the ice, cleaning the clubroom... teaching new members,” said Hilldahl.

Once owned by his father, the Curling Club has been a part of Minot for more than a century, and once welcomed curlers from across the region.

“We got to meet people from all over southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba primarily, but Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, teams would come from 300-400 miles,” said Hilldahl.

Entrenched in Minot’s past and present, the club hosts Air Force personnel Tuesday nights for a Minot Air Force Base league.

Tucked inside the fairgrounds, it’s one of the Magic City’s treasures.

The Curling Club is hosting the Sixth Annual Winterfest Bonspiel on February 11 and 12, and will host a free “learn to curl” event on March 5 after the Winter Olympics wrap up.

Don’t forget too, you can try your hand at crokicurl, a spin on curling, at the new rink in downtown Minot.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.