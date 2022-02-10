Main Street Minute: From the ground up, Guilty Sweets ND makes a major splash in downtown Minot

MINOT, N.D. – This week’s Main Street Minute is very special. Your News Leader first spoke with Sarah Massey last year as she was just starting up her baking business, Guilty Sweets ND.

At the beginning, she used a few different local kitchens to bring her tasty creations to life.

Today, she is in her own storefront making the Magic City just a bit sweeter.

Tasty treats like ones at Guilty Sweets ND have become the talk of the town.

“I think I’ve eaten everything she has made. Probably the cupcakes are my favorite,” said Calla Abrahamson, a regular customer.

The brand-new bakery storefront opened in December and the mastermind behind these goodies said business has been great.

“It just seems real now, where before, it kind of felt like something I just got to do and now I can make more a statement with what I get to make. And so, it’s nice to be in my own element, in my own hours, and my own staff,” said Sarah Massey, owner of Guilty Sweets ND.

With the expansion of the business, Massey is baking tons more desserts.

“Every day we have two cases full of different dessert, where before it was only custom orders. So, we have our custom orders and our catering and our everyday cases,” said Massey.

From the interior decor to the chocolate cupcakes, the bakery invites everyone with a sweet tooth.

“I think it’s a great place to come and eat and meet your friends and bring your kids,” said Abrahamson.

The bakery has big plans for the future.

“We just got our beer and wine license, so we get to do beer and wine pairing nights with our charcuterie. We get to do mimosas with our brunch boards, and we have some other sweet options coming,” said Massey.

Starting her business from the ground up, Massey is looking forward to making the community that much sweeter.

Guilty Sweets ND has tons of fun Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl treats for all ages.

Head over to Guilty Sweets ND’s Facebook page for updates and ordering.

