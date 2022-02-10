Advertisement

Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts

By Erika Craven
Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement says they seized thousands of illegal pills and thousands in cash in two drug busts.

Metro Area Task Force officers say they found 5,000 fentanyl pills, handguns, and more than $40,000 cash when searching the Mandan apartment of David Jeffrie, 29, and Hashannah Sawyer, 25, on Tuesday.

The same day Bismarck police say they found 44 fentanyl pills, a handgun, and nearly $1,500 cash at the Mandan apartment of Maurice Collins, 21.

Two to three milligrams of fentanyl can lead to death, according to the CDC.

All three are charged with possession with intent to deliver. Sawyer and Collins are held on $50,000 cash bonds. Jeffrie is held on a $100,000 cash bond.

