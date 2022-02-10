Advertisement

Judge sentences Deer Lodge, MT man to three years for promoting sexual performance by a minor

Raymond Finley
Raymond Finley(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Deer Lodge, MT man who pleaded guilty to promoting a sexual performance by a minor and promoting obscenity to a minor last November has been sentenced by a South Central District Court judge.

Raymond Finley Jr., 46, was arrested in 2017 after Burleigh County investigators said he sent and requested numerous sexually explicit photos of minors in Burleigh County on Facebook.

Monday, Judge Bonnie Storbakken sentenced Finley to three years in prison. He will have to register as a sexual offender.

