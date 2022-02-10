Judge sentences Deer Lodge, MT man to three years for promoting sexual performance by a minor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Deer Lodge, MT man who pleaded guilty to promoting a sexual performance by a minor and promoting obscenity to a minor last November has been sentenced by a South Central District Court judge.

Raymond Finley Jr., 46, was arrested in 2017 after Burleigh County investigators said he sent and requested numerous sexually explicit photos of minors in Burleigh County on Facebook.

Monday, Judge Bonnie Storbakken sentenced Finley to three years in prison. He will have to register as a sexual offender.

