Advertisement

High-speed chase along I-94 ends with tire spikes

A Jamestown man is in custody after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase.
A Jamestown man is in custody after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase.(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Jamestown man is in custody after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase.

Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies say they attempted to pull over 32-year-old Brandon Schweitzer on Highway 10 Tuesday when he fled.

They say Schweitzer reached speeds of more than 110 miles per hour as he continued west on Interstate 94. A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper utilized tire spikes to stop the car.

Law enforcement said he showed extreme disregard for others.

Schweitzer is charged with fleeing and reckless endangerment among other charges.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Hendrickson
Bismarck daycare owner charged with child neglect
Gladys Weiler and Logan Wilson
Meet the Super Bowl grandmother who lives in North Dakota
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Anita Tybo, 35, and Truwid Tikanye, 39
Child texts 911 for help, Bismarck pair accused of child neglect
Randall Johnson
Bismarck man gets 5-year suspended sentence for statutory rape

Latest News

Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Raymond Finley
Judge sentences Deer Lodge, MT man to three years for promoting sexual performance by a minor
The one that didn't get away: Bismarck teen snags 11-pound walleye
The one that didn’t get away: Bismarck teen snags 11-pound walleye
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'