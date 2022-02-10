High-speed chase along I-94 ends with tire spikes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Jamestown man is in custody after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase.

Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies say they attempted to pull over 32-year-old Brandon Schweitzer on Highway 10 Tuesday when he fled.

They say Schweitzer reached speeds of more than 110 miles per hour as he continued west on Interstate 94. A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper utilized tire spikes to stop the car.

Law enforcement said he showed extreme disregard for others.

Schweitzer is charged with fleeing and reckless endangerment among other charges.

