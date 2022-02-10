Henderson, NV woman arrested in Williston for intent to deliver heroin, meth

WILLISTON, N.D. - A routine traffic stop for tinted driver side windows led to a drug bust in Williston yesterday morning.

49-year-old Christine Harvey-Gulick of Henderson, Nevada, was arrested on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver after officers found five grams of heroin and 42 grams of methamphetamine in her makeup bag along with more than $1,800 in cash.

She was also charged with two felony counts of possession after officers found more than 25 pills.

She faces two felony counts for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harvey-Gulick has a prior possession conviction from February 2020 in Cass County.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.