February 9th Class A basketball polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Class A basketball polls have been an ever-changing list all winter. This week, the two polls saw five total changes.

Minot remains on top of the boys’ poll for the third straight week, and the Century girls are Class A’s lone unbeaten.

Class A Boys Basketball Poll

1. Minot (15) – 14-1 – 75 pts – Last week: 1st

2. Century – 14-2 – 56 pts - Last week: 3rd

3. Fargo Davis – 14-2 – 41 pts – Last week: 2nd

4. West Fargo Sheyenne – 14-2 – Last week: 4th

5. Bismarck High – 13-3 – 23 pts – Last week: 5th

(Others receiving votes: West Fargo, 12-3)

Class A Girls Basketball Poll

1. Century (15) – 15-0 – 75 pts – Last week: 1st

2. Minot – 13-2 – 55 pts – Last week: 3rd

3. West Fargo Sheyenne – 13-3 – 34 pts – Last week: 5th

4. Bismarck High – 11-3 – 30.5 pts – Last week: 4th

5. Fargo Davies – 14-2 – 25 pts – Last week: 2nd

(Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River, 14-2)

