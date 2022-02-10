Dickinson social worker receives Stark County’s Spirit of Excellence Award

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Stark County social worker is the latest recipient of the county’s Spirit of Excellence Award.

Tuesday evening, Kristin Seaks was surprised with a special ceremony and walked into a room full of family, friends, and colleagues. She was selected out of more than a dozen submissions for helping to start Dickinson’s backpack program, which provides food to area youth.

Seaks also contributed to the district’s community closet for families in need and started a campaign called 25 Days of Giving, a December event that encourages families to give back.

“I feel very overwhelmed to have received this honor, what I do in the community, I do because I love working with kids, I love working with families,” said Seaks.

Seaks husband Brent nominated her for the honor. He suffered a cardiac arrest during a game of basketball shortly before his wife’s award ceremony was scheduled.

The event was rescheduled for Tuesday and he says he is feeling much better.

