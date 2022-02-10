Advertisement

Black Hawk helicopter makes first pilot-less flight

An autonomous Black Hawk helicopter took flight in Kentucky on Saturday.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - A Black Hawk helicopter made its first-ever autonomous flight Saturday.

The pilot-less flight in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, lasted about 30 minutes. It was repeated two days later, according to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Officials say autonomous helicopters will help Army pilots focus less on mechanics and more on the mission at hand. Pilot-less flights will also allow the aircrafts to operate at any time of the day or night and in difficult conditions.

