Amid record low blood shortages, some in Minot step up to help

MINOT, N.D. - Each day thousands of people rely on blood donations for surgeries and treatments, people like Greg Bierschbach of Minot.

Greg had cancer and his treatments included blood transfusions. Sadly, he passed in December of 2019, but his memory lives on through an annual blood drive hosted by his company, Northern Plains Equipment. This year’s blood drive comes at a time where the nation’s blood supply is dangerously low.

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.

“A lot of important people in my life have needed blood, so it’s really nice to be able to go out and give it back. I don’t need it right now, so I rather give it out to others and try to help someone else out,” said Ian Thomas, an employee at Northern Plains donating blood in memory of Greg Bierschbach.

Right now, the nation is facing a record blood shortage, largely in part due to COVID-19.

“It’s a really scary time for us and not only for us, but for the health care providers that understand the importance of the blood donations that we get and also, more importantly, the patients who lives depend on the blood donations,” said Teresa Johnson, a representative with Vitalant.

Patients like Greg Bierschbach.

“He ended up with cancer two years ago, passed away with lung cancer and we wanted to do something for his memory, and he had to get a lot of blood transfusions, so we thought blood drives would be the best thing to do,” said Myranda Hughes, an employee at Northern Plains donating blood in memory of Greg Bierschbach.

More than 15 units of blood were donated during the memorial drive.

A great turnout, when so many other drives in the community have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

“The look of the landscape as far as businesses go, a lot of people are still working from home. So, a lot of those blood drives that we would go out to your place of business, there’s no one there anymore or if there is there it’s a very limited number of donors,” said Johnson.

Making this drive more important than ever and carries on the message of those who rely on donations.

“I know Greg would be extremely proud to have his name on this and I think he’d be really proud to see all the people show up for it as well,” said Thomas.

Showing how just an hour of someone’s time can save many lives.

Vitalant is asking those who may be interested in donating blood to visit their website vitalant.org.

