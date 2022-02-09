You may be paying more for your Valentine’s Day bouquet amid supply chain issues

MINOT, N.D. – Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day is less than a week away, but you may have a tougher time this year finding a bouquet of flowers for that special someone.

The supply chain shortage is making things more hectic for both florists and customers.

The week of Valentine’s Day is the single busiest one for the floral industry and shops in Minot are feeling the demand.

“The weeks leading up to Valentines is a lot of work for every florist, every person that works in this store, my drivers, the front ends, you name it. It takes a lot of preparation to get ready for it,” said Tammy Holen, the owner of Flower Box.

Between now and the holiday, thousands of orders will be made, delivered, or picked up.

While this time of year is always busy, Niki Brose, owner of Flower Central in Minot, said they are having a harder time getting their supplies delivered on time and at a reasonable price.

“We actually hired a private company to go down to our wholesalers and get the flowers and bring them back to us. So, the shipping cost is a little bit more but I am guaranteed to get the flowers and they will be in good shape,” said Niki Brose, the owner of Flower Central.

Flowers aren’t the only thing.

“Vases were a really big issue for a while. They are back, but expense wise, of course, like everything else, everything has increased,” said Holen.

To offset delays and increased shipping, stores have had to raise their prices.

“We can’t just keep doing it and losing, we have to pay the bills. So, unfortunately, we’ve had to higher the costs of things a little bit and people understand because they’re in their businesses probably having to deal with it all, so it’s kind of a worldwide deal. It’s not just florists, it’s everyone,” said Brose.

Both Flower Box and Flower Central said they are ready for the wild week ahead of them and hope people place their orders as soon as possible and be flexible with availability.

Both florists hope that next year will be better, but expect supply chain issues to last a while longer.

