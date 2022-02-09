Wayfinding changes in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Some state requirements changed for wayfinding signage as Minot leaders are working on adding some around the city.

Originally approved last April, the signage would help guide people to hotspots around the city. Now the project must also include a master plan. The plan, final designs, and work will all come back to the council for final approval before work begins.

“A comprehensive report that specifies the general practices, sign design, placement, and more. This master plan was outside of the original project scope, but is necessary to meet the new NDDOT requirements,” said Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma.

It adds another $18,000 onto the already $70,000 estimated price tag for the project.

