Advertisement

Wayfinding changes in Minot

Wayfinding signage
Wayfinding signage(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Some state requirements changed for wayfinding signage as Minot leaders are working on adding some around the city.

Originally approved last April, the signage would help guide people to hotspots around the city. Now the project must also include a master plan. The plan, final designs, and work will all come back to the council for final approval before work begins.

“A comprehensive report that specifies the general practices, sign design, placement, and more. This master plan was outside of the original project scope, but is necessary to meet the new NDDOT requirements,” said Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma.

It adds another $18,000 onto the already $70,000 estimated price tag for the project.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Roundabout
27-year-old Dickinson man seriously injured after crashing through the middle of roundabout
Britta Curl
Bismarck’s Britta Curl joining team USA at Olympics as injury replacement
Rick Becker
Bismarck’s Rick Becker announces run for U.S. Senate against Sen. John Hoeven
Cole Peters
Cole Peters to spend life in jail for attempted murder
Dickinson New Year's Eve shootout suspects arrested
Dickinson New Year’s Eve shootout suspects arrested

Latest News

Valentine's Day flowers
You may be paying more for your Valentine’s Day bouquet amid supply chain issues
snowmen connection to students
Snowman sewing project connects Simle students with Sunrise first graders
Michaela Halvorson next to the newly named snow plow "Darth Blader"
‘Darth Blader’ snowplow is ready to clear the roads around Bismarck
Dallas Carsen
Law enforcement say they found nearly $25,000 in fentanyl, other drugs in Wilton man’s car