Advertisement

UND’s Jake Sanderson on way to Beijing

Jake Sanderson
Jake Sanderson(UND Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — The United States is the youngest team in the men’s hockey tournament at this Olympics without NHL players. The average age is 25 compared to 27 for the Russians and 30 for Canada.

The U.S. will soon add another young star to the group when University of North Dakota defenseman Jake Sanderson arrives in Beijing. He had been stuck in Los Angeles in virus protocol.

Sanderson is set to arrive hours after the U.S. opens the tournament against host China on Thursday. The U.S. faces Canada and Germany this weekend before the knockout round begins.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladys Weiler and Logan Wilson
Meet the Super Bowl grandmother who lives in North Dakota
Anita Tybo, 35, and Truwid Tikanye, 39
Child texts 911 for help, Bismarck pair accused of child neglect
Cole Peters
Cole Peters to spend life in jail for attempted murder
Dallas Carsen
Law enforcement say they found nearly $25,000 in fentanyl, other drugs in Wilton man’s car
Drew Wrigley
Burgum appoints former U.S. Attorney, Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley as North Dakota attorney general

Latest News

Turtle Mountain name change
Turtle Mountain Schools removes ‘Bravettes’ mascot
sports 10pm
10PM Sportscast 2/8/22
Sabers basketball boys and girls
Legacy boys and girls basketball finding their footing
sports 2/8/22
6PM Sportscast 2/8/22