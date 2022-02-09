Advertisement

Turtle Mountain Schools removes ‘Bravettes’ mascot

By Zachary Keenan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – The ‘Bravettes’ mascot is no more at Turtle Mountain Community High School, the school announced Wednesday.

Moving forward, all teams at the school will be known as ‘Braves,’ the mascot that, until now, had been used only for boys’ teams at the school. ‘Bravettes’ was used for all girls’ teams at the school.

The high school student council initiated the change, the school’s athletic department told Your News Leader Wednesday.

“Our student governance did it the correct way. They brought this to a vote, explained it to the student body, brought it to our board of directors for the ultimate decision, and our board of directors supported that. We will honor what the students want, ultimately, we work for them,” said Athletic Director Dr. Shane Martin.

The Belcourt School Board supported the initiative with a unanimous vote during Tuesday night’s district board meeting, the school said in a statement.

“We’ll still honor past Bravettes and accomplishments of our Bravettes and those players and teams that did well for us. But moving forward, our student council along with our board of directors feels comfortable with removing that and going with just ‘Braves’ forward,” said Martin.

