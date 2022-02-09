Suspect in fatal hotel stabbing in Minot has trial moved again

MINOT, N.D. – A man charged in a May 2020 stabbing death at the Economy Hotel in Minot is having his trial date moved again.

Milo Whitetail is facing a AA felony murder charge in the death of 43-year-old Eric Patterson.

He pleaded not guilty in Sept. 2020.

The 58-year-old Whitetail has been in jail since May 2020 and has had his trial continued three times.

He was set to go to trial at the end of March, but Judge Douglas Mattson told the state and defense Wednesday that he wants it moved to earlier in the month.

“This defendant has been in jail for a while and I want to try to get him a trial date. I don’t want to have to continue it, I want to try and move it up,” said Mattson.

Both the prosecution and defense were not thrilled with the change.

They said they would ask expert witnesses if the new dates will work, but are not hopeful.

A status conference will be held on Friday to set a solid date.

