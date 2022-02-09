Advertisement

Suspect in fatal hotel stabbing in Minot has trial moved again

Milo Whitetail
Milo Whitetail(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A man charged in a May 2020 stabbing death at the Economy Hotel in Minot is having his trial date moved again.

Milo Whitetail is facing a AA felony murder charge in the death of 43-year-old Eric Patterson.

He pleaded not guilty in Sept. 2020.

The 58-year-old Whitetail has been in jail since May 2020 and has had his trial continued three times.

He was set to go to trial at the end of March, but Judge Douglas Mattson told the state and defense Wednesday that he wants it moved to earlier in the month.

“This defendant has been in jail for a while and I want to try to get him a trial date. I don’t want to have to continue it, I want to try and move it up,” said Mattson.

Both the prosecution and defense were not thrilled with the change.

They said they would ask expert witnesses if the new dates will work, but are not hopeful.

A status conference will be held on Friday to set a solid date.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladys Weiler and Logan Wilson
Meet the Super Bowl grandmother who lives in North Dakota
Anita Tybo, 35, and Truwid Tikanye, 39
Child texts 911 for help, Bismarck pair accused of child neglect
Cole Peters
Cole Peters to spend life in jail for attempted murder
Dallas Carsen
Law enforcement say they found nearly $25,000 in fentanyl, other drugs in Wilton man’s car
Drew Wrigley
Burgum appoints former U.S. Attorney, Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley as North Dakota attorney general

Latest News

Ward County special meeting
Ward county right of way map changes
Sand spreader
More sand, salt, and beet brine used on Bismarck roads than in past two years
Combine
Farmers ‘cautiously optimistic’ for 2022 season amid historic drought
Benjamin Schafer
Ray Public Schools Superintendent to resign at end of school year