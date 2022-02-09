Rural ND schools awarded $500,000 in literacy grants

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Eight rural school districts in North Dakota have been awarded $500,000 in literacy grants.

The funds will be used to improve reading programs for students, as well as provide professional development for educators.

The school districts receiving the grants are Glenburn, Hatton, Hillsboro, Lakota, Mapleton, Minto, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, and Park River.

The money, which was set aside to help students recover learning skills that may have been lost during the pandemic, will be received over a period of two and a half years.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said each district will measure the results of the program, which will then be shared with other school districts.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.