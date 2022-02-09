Advertisement

Rural ND schools awarded $500,000 in literacy grants

A student reads a book in a public school's library
A student reads a book in a public school's library(KEYC News Now)
By Brian Gray
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Eight rural school districts in North Dakota have been awarded $500,000 in literacy grants.

The funds will be used to improve reading programs for students, as well as provide professional development for educators.

The school districts receiving the grants are Glenburn, Hatton, Hillsboro, Lakota, Mapleton, Minto, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, and Park River.

The money, which was set aside to help students recover learning skills that may have been lost during the pandemic, will be received over a period of two and a half years.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said each district will measure the results of the program, which will then be shared with other school districts.

