Ray Public Schools Superintendent to resign at end of school year

Benjamin Schafer
Benjamin Schafer(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAY, N.D. - The leader of Ray Public Schools has announced Wednesday that he will be resigning at the end of the school year.

Benjamin Schafer has been the superintendent of the Nesson Public School District #2 for the past ten years. In a letter sent to the board, he said he feels it is time for a new person to come in and take the reins and appreciates his time there.

“I’m truly thankful for my time here, and I’ve really enjoyed it. Overall, I couldn’t have asked for a better place to be a superintendent. It’s a great community,” said Schaffer.

Schaffer said his family will remain in Ray and will continue to work there for the foreseeable future.

