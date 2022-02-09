Advertisement

Minot man charged with killing girlfriend, business partner headed for trial

Eric Venn
Eric Venn(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – A Minot man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend and business partner last July will go to trial.

Eric Venn faces a AA felony murder charge in the death of 29-year-old Arnalyn Repalam.

He also faces a C felony charge of fleeing from officers and an A misdemeanor for tampering with physical evidence.

Both the state and the defense agreed to go forward with jury trial at a pre-trial hearing Wednesday morning.

No dates are set yet, but it’s expected to be a six-day trial in late summer.

The 41-year-old Venn faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

