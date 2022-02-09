Advertisement

Minot leaders consider Bird Scooters

Bird Scooters
Bird Scooters(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - Bird Scooters made a presentation to the Minot City Council about possibly bringing their form of transportation to the city.

The company provides electric scooters to cities as a form of public transportation, already adopted in Bismarck and Williston for more than a year.

If Magic City leaders move forward with the project they would make a memorandum of understanding on how the scooters will operate here. They’d follow the same laws that bicycles do in the city.

”We would reach out to community partners like Minot State, Minot Parks, D.O.T., to kind of work with them on if they have any restrictions, some things that they want to see as well. We’re still early in the stages on some of those fine details, but we do plan on reaching out,” said Stephen Joersz, Traffic Engineer.

Aldermen made the motion to start putting the memorandum of understanding. That will come back before the city council before a decision is made.

