Legacy boys and girls basketball finding their footing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Legacy Sabers basketball programs are staring down the final month of the season, and both teams are playing better now than when the year started. For the boys, time spent in the gym away from competition has been pivotal for their success.

Jaxon Kellogg, Legacy junior, said: “It’s really important to us, because there was a stretch in the beginning of the season where we won a few games, and we thought we were unbeatable. Then we had a few bad practices, we didn’t take it that serious, we came and got smoked a few games in a row. That’s when we came and realized we need to have good practices.”

The Sabers are sitting in the middle of the WDA. Seeding for the tournament is important but for coach Horner, it’s still about the daily product.

Jason Horner, Legacy boys basketball head coach, said: “My focus right now is just getting better today in practice, and that’s got to be the most important. That incremental improvement mindset and the rest will take care of itself. Because you want to be playing your best in March. We’ve had teams where we played our best in March and gone to state. We’ve had teams where we were playing better in March, then had a rough weekend at the West Region Tournament. Nothing is guaranteed, but we just got to focus on the now, and getting better, and let the rest take care of itself.”

So, for the boys, the recipe is the daily grind. On the girl’s side of things, it was a cold start to the winter. But since the new year, it’s been on the incline.

Jim Petrik, Legacy girls basketball head coach, said: “Offensively, we’re not as selfish as we had been in the first month of the season. We’re playing a lot more kids, so we have fresher legs. It gives the kids motivation to play in practice because we are changing our lineup still. The kids know it’s a competition. We say if we share the basketball, we know it will find the shooter, we just have to crash the boards from there and good things will happen.”

One piece missing in the early stages of the season was team chemistry. Now their success is paralleled with attitude.

Alyssa Eckroth, Legacy junior, said: “Positivity really brings everyone up. It’s a tough game, coaches really get on you. We just have to make sure that we’re each other’s biggest supporters, and when we make a layup or get an ‘and-one,’ someone coming up to you and hyping you up or giving you a high five is a really big thing here.”

The girls are in fourth place in the WDA.

