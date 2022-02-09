Advertisement

King Soopers grocery store to reopen nearly 1 year after mass shooting left 10 dead

King Soopers is reopening Wednesday, nearly a year after a mass shooting at the store left 10...
King Soopers is reopening Wednesday, nearly a year after a mass shooting at the store left 10 people dead.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, that was the site of a deadly mass shooting is opening its doors again.

King Soopers will be reopening Wednesday, almost one year after a mass shooting left 10 people dead.

The store has been closed since the shooting on March 22, 2021. The store has been redesigned and fully remodeled.

A ceremony will be held at the store to remember the lives lost.

The suspect, 22-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa, was found incompetent to stand trial to proceed in his murder case in early December. He has since been transferred to a mental hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Roundabout
27-year-old Dickinson man seriously injured after crashing through the middle of roundabout
Britta Curl
Bismarck’s Britta Curl joining team USA at Olympics as injury replacement
Rick Becker
Bismarck’s Rick Becker announces run for U.S. Senate against Sen. John Hoeven
Cole Peters
Cole Peters to spend life in jail for attempted murder
Dickinson New Year's Eve shootout suspects arrested
Dickinson New Year’s Eve shootout suspects arrested

Latest News

Department of Human Services Director Chris Jones
Care coordination a topic of conversation within the tribes
Senator John Hoeven at the WBI site near Watford City
Completed WBI North Bakken Expansion pipeline to improve gas capture and reduce flaring
FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy...
Emhoff whisked from Black history event after bomb threat
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 26, 2019 file photo, UCLA gynecologist James Heaps appears in...
UCLA settles gynecologist sex abuse suit for $243.6 million
Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grill of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa,...
COVID-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada, US