How stable is the power grid?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A year ago, a severe winter storm caused power outages across the Midwest as the United States power grid was stressed.

Without power in a winter storm, the loss of home heating can turn into a matter of life and death.

“That’s about saving lives. If you don’t have electricity and energy available on some of these days when you have terrible cold weather and blizzards, people die,” said Senator John Hoeven.

One year ago, electric grids in the U.S. struggled to maintain an adequate amount of power generation, resulting in blackouts across the country. Regional grid operators had to take proactive steps to avoid grid failure.

“They shed load. In other words, they turned off power to certain areas to avoid getting in a situation that we would refer to as a failure,” said John Weeda, director of the North Dakota Transmission Authority.

If power companies hadn’t been proactive, the voltage powering the plants sustaining the load would have shut off, ultimately resulting in the entire region losing power. Plants like Coal Creek, Coyote Station, and Antelope Valley were vital to sustaining power during that time.

“The big power plants were crucial to keeping things going those days,” said Weeda.

For Senator John Hoeven, North Dakota’s influence as an energy producer can’t be understated.

“The ramifications of what North Dakota does as an energy powerhouse has global reach,” said Hoeven.

Some forms of energy weren’t accessible due to weather conditions last year, which contributed to the energy crisis.

“There are times when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine much for days at a time. And that happened in February,” said Weeda.

Still, he says the best way forward is to diversify energy resources, which will provide regional grids with flexibility.

Weeda says grid operators have been implementing measures to avoid a repeat of last year’s energy crisis. The problem is those measures can’t be implemented immediately. He says the region remains vulnerable as we wait for those measures to take hold.

