Horse dies falling through ice on MN swamp

When crews arrived, the horse's head was above water, struggling to stay alive.(Isanti, MN Fire Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ISANTI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One horse is dead and another is recovering after falling through the ice on a Minnesota swamp.

The Isanti Fire District says it was called to the swamp in Bradford township around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8 for reports of two horses that fell through the ice.

Authorities say sometime overnight the horses got out of their fence and went to the water, falling through the ice.

When crews arrived, the horses were in five feet of water with an air temperature of 15 degrees.

Crews worked to get both horses out of the water, but one did not survive.

Isanti is a town of about 5,000 people just north of the Twin Cities.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

