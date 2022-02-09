Advertisement

Former teen ‘American Idol’ contestant charged with DUI after deadly crash

Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon...
Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon and crashed into a building.(Spartanburg Sheriff's Office)
By WHNS staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – State troopers in South Carolina charged a former “American Idol” contestant with driving under the influence after a fatal crash.

Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon and crashed into a building, according to WHNS.

Larry Duane Parris, 54, was inside the building and was hit by the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Kennedy is a country singer from Roebuck. He competed on “American Idol” in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladys Weiler and Logan Wilson
Meet the Super Bowl grandmother who lives in North Dakota
Anita Tybo, 35, and Truwid Tikanye, 39
Child texts 911 for help, Bismarck pair accused of child neglect
Cole Peters
Cole Peters to spend life in jail for attempted murder
Drew Wrigley
Burgum appoints former U.S. Attorney, Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley as North Dakota attorney general
Dickinson New Year's Eve shootout suspects arrested
Dickinson New Year’s Eve shootout suspects arrested

Latest News

This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
2nd man pleads guilty in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Whitmer
For a $15 donation, you can write your ex's name at the bottom of a litter box.
You can have your ex’s name written on the bottom of a litter box for Valentine’s Day
Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., shown here in a file photo, has apologized after cursing a colleague...
GOP lawmaker apologizes for cursing at Democrat over masks
Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, said she accepted a public apology from Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky.,...
Rep. Beatty says she accepts apology from colleague who cursed at her