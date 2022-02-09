Farmers ‘cautiously optimistic’ for 2022 season amid historic drought

WILLISTON, N.D. - Farmers from North Dakota and Montana were in Williston Wednesday for the 69th Annual National Hard Spring Wheat Show to discuss the upcoming planting season.

They may have turned the calendars, but farmers are still dealing with a historic drought that has persisted since 2020. At the show, they heard from experts on temperature outlooks, how to handle weeds and pests, and how prices will look in 2022.

It’s no secret that 2021 was not a good year for many farmers.

“Over where I was at, I don’t know if it could get a lot worse. Between the heat, the dryness, and the grasshoppers that moved in late in the season, it was a combination of everything bad,” said Dusty Berwick, president of the Wheat Show and Bainville, MT farmer.

Drought conditions that began in the summer of 2020 led to a historic shortage of moisture in 2021. Experts said the state saw 22 weeks of “exceptional” drought and are currently facing 46 weeks of “extreme” drought — both records for North Dakota. Current climate outlooks for the spring and summer show uncertainty for North Dakota and Montana, but officials said that is better than seeing warmer and drier predictions.

“The break in the pattern is here, so I am optimistic that the next growing season is not going to be as bad as what we started in 2021,” said Dr. Adnan Akyuz, North Dakota state climatologist.

For now, farmers are “cautiously optimistic” as they prepare for this year’s planting season.

“Farmers are eternal optimists, we don’t pay a thousand dollars a ton for fertilizer and put out there and be a pessimist. We got a little more water in the soil this year to work with than we did last year at this time,” said Brian Kaae, treasurer for the wheat show and Dagmar, MT farmer.

Farmers said despite the drought, commodity market prices are higher than compared to the last few years. They hope mother nature will cooperate this year, especially with wetter weather in March and early April.

In the latest report from the National Weather Service, officials predict that central and western Montana will see some improvement to their drought conditions by April. The western part of North Dakota and eastern Montana will not see much change.

NWS U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook (National Weather Service)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.