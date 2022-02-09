Advertisement

Drew Wrigley sworn in as ND’s 30th Attorney General

Drew Wrigley
Drew Wrigley(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Drew Wrigley was sworn in as Bismarck’s next attorney general Wednesday.

Wrigley was appointed by Governor Doug Burgum to serve out the rest of Wayne Stenehjem’s term, which wraps up at the end of this year. When Stenehjem announced his retirement in December, Wrigley announced soon after he’d run for the office this year. He’s the only person who declared his candidacy for the position. He says he’s excited to begin work with the staff at the A.G.’s office.

“What a privilege. What a privilege I see this as, joining them, and working with them, on behalf of the people of North Dakota,” said Drew Wrigley.

Wrigley is a Republican who was appointed as U.S. attorney twice by Presidents Bush and Trump. He also served as lieutenant governor under former Governor Jack Dalrymple. As attorney general, Wrigley will be the state’s top law enforcement officer, among other duties. He oversees 253 full-time employees.

