Dickinson’s ‘Cabin Fever Benefit’ raises money for Ronald McDonald House in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Ronald McDonald House will celebrate its 30th birthday in July.

But this weekend, a group in Dickinson is holding their 31st annual fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House.

There is a very good reason a group based in Dickinson is so passionate about raising money for a charity in Bismarck.

Kathy Keiser feels pretty lucky to have a new railing on the decks at the Ronald McDonald House. The maintenance-free railing and decking were paid for with money raised in Dickinson.

Every year, the Dickinson Roughrider Committee holds a Cabin Fever event to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House in Bismarck.

“The Cabin Fever Benefit committee are the very best friends of the Ronald McDonald House,” said Keiser, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House.

Over the past three decades, the group has raised more than a million dollars for the house. That’s paid for improvements like the decks, as well as new carpet and new windows.

“This committee was started when the house was built in Bismarck and they just wanted to help,” explained Chris Kleinwaechter, a Cabin Fever committee member.

This quilt is just one of many items that will be auctioned off at this year’s event.

“We are absolutely blessed to live in a community that we live in. The donations that we get can range from maybe a $10 item up to an item valued at several thousands of dollars. We are humbled and cannot believe the generosity of the people,” said Kleinwaechter.

And while the money raised in Dickinson may be going to maintain the Ronald McDonald House a hundred miles away, the group makes an effort to purchase supplies in Dickinson

“It’s a wonderful way for them to pay back for the community and to thank the community for the support that they’ve given the house,” said Keiser.

And a way to keep this house in tip-top shape, and ready for the next family from western North Dakota who may need to call this house their temporary home.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. mountain time. You can learn more and bid on silent auction items on their Facebook page.

