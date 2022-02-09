‘Darth Blader’ snowplow is ready to clear the roads around Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation Name-a-Plow contest prompted plenty of fun suggestions, and Tuesday, workers finally applied the label on the winner in the Bismarck district.

The snowplow that will serve the Bismarck District is now known as “Darth Blader.”

Michaela Halvorson with the Department of Water Resources was the one who submitted the name.

She says she’s glad a fun contest could help bring attention to driving safety.

”We all kind of really like ‘Star Wars.’ So, we saw that and, yep, let’s just do it. And we submitted that and a few others, but this is the one that won!” said Michaela Halvorson, hydrologist.

The DOT sifted through more than 800 submissions from the eight districts across the state.

2021 NDDOT Name-A-Plow Contest winners:

Bismarck District: Darth Blader

Devils Lake District: Blizzard Wizard

Dickinson District: Plowasaurus Rex

Fargo District: Below Zero Hero

Grand Forks District: Storming Norman

Minot District: Truck Norris

Valley City District: Orange Thunder

Williston District: Plowzilla

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.