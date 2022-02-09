COVID: 14.7% 14-day avg.; 3,464 total active; 53.4% fully vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - New daily COVID-19 infection numbers have seen a drop in the last week, and the positivity rate of testing has also decreased.

As of Wednesday 2/09, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 14.7%. In total, there have been 175,490 confirmed cases and 2,143 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 136 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 16 ICU beds occupied. 3,464 cases remain active. 56.3% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 53.4% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 1,024,089 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

