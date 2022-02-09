Completed WBI North Bakken Expansion pipeline to improve gas capture and reduce flaring

TIOGA, N.D. - A new natural gas pipeline in northwest North Dakota went online last week, adding more capacity to transport product.

WBI Energy announced construction and testing were completed for its North Bakken Expansion project, transferring natural gas from core production areas near Tioga to the Northern Border Pipeline near Watford City. Officials say it will add an additional 250 million cubic feet per day of natural gas north of Lake Sakakawea, an area with limited ability to transport.

“As more transmission capacity is now added, that opens up the possibilities for more gas gathering, gas processing, and in turn, oil and gas development,” said Justin Kringstad, North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director.

This project, Justin Kringstad added, will also reduce flaring.

“You need several steps to be in place in order to have a full gas capture picture and transmission is one of those pieces that this system will fulfill that need north of the lake,” said Kringstad.

WBI officials say capacity could increase to 625 million cubic feet per day through additional compression.

