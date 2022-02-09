Advertisement

Care coordination a topic of conversation within the tribes

Department of Human Services Director Chris Jones
Department of Human Services Director Chris Jones
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Tribal and State Relations Committee met Tuesday in Bismarck.

One of the topics of conversation was care coordination, which is a program where the federal government refunds tribal and state governments for the cost of care of Tribal members receiving Medicaid that are referred to non-reservation hospitals. The tribes are refunded 80% of the cost and the state receives 20%. The problem is refunding hasn’t begun yet.

“Because the state expanded Medicaid in our state, the state is paying for that. But now, in this scenario, they’re going to get reimbursed under this agreement, from federal dollars if DHS would access that process, and get reimbursement for that too,” said Scott Davis, tribal-community outreach for Sanford Health.

Department of Human Services Director Chris Jones says the department can’t do anything until care coordination agreements between the state and tribes are signed, and the process to acquire those agreements from the federal government is complex, according to Jones.

