Bismarck man gets 5-year suspended sentence for statutory rape

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – A Bismarck man accused of paying a minor for sex has entered a guilty plea.

Court documents report that Randall Johnson, 61, used social media to arrange multiple sexual encounters with a 15-year-old between November 2020 and March 2021. Prosecutors say he gave the minor money.

Johnson pleaded guilty to corruption of a minor Wednesday. South Central District Court Judge Bruce Romanick sentenced him to a five-year suspended sentence and five years of probation.

