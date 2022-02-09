Advertisement

Bismarck daycare owner charged with child neglect

Holly Hendrickson
Holly Hendrickson(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman has been charged with child neglect after police say she neglected children at a daycare.

North Dakota Department of Human services visited 51-year-old Holly Hendrickson’s daycare, My Lil Players, in January 2020 and say the facility was over capacity.

Case workers say the daycare was not appropriately staffed to care for the number of infants and children at the scene. Court documents report that during the case worker’s visit, children and infants were unsupervised and unaccounted for and Hendrickson presented false information to parents about why they had to retrieve their children. Multiple parents reported diaper rash and irregularities of care to police.

Hendrickson told law enforcement she was wrong in having that many babies and children in her care without additional help.

Hendrickson initially appeared before Judge Bobbi Weiler Wednesday. Her arraignment is scheduled for March 21.

