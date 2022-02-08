You can name the new mascot for Mandan Rodeo Days

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Rodeo Days has a new mascot, and staff are trying to find a name for it. Now they’re turning to the community for help.

The first phase of name submissions will last until February 22nd. Then the voting period will begin, with the community able to vote between the top four most submitted names. Voting ends March 7th.

If you want to submit a name, visit http://mandanrodeo.com/mascot-naming-contest/.

