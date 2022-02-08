Advertisement

You can name the new mascot for Mandan Rodeo Days

Mandan Rodeo Days "name this mascot"
Mandan Rodeo Days "name this mascot"(KFYR)
By Robb Vedvick
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Rodeo Days has a new mascot, and staff are trying to find a name for it. Now they’re turning to the community for help.

The first phase of name submissions will last until February 22nd. Then the voting period will begin, with the community able to vote between the top four most submitted names. Voting ends March 7th.

If you want to submit a name, visit http://mandanrodeo.com/mascot-naming-contest/.

