Williston man convicted of rape, attempted murder sentenced to life in prison without parole

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man who was found guilty of gross sexual imposition and attempted murder by a jury last October has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

35-year-old Cole Peters was arrested in December 2019 after law enforcement pulled over a woman that was covered in blood. She told them Peters assaulted her.

The woman told law enforcement that Peters raped, strangled, and beat her. She had bruises that Williams County Sheriff’s Office Detective Caleb Fry said were “the worst I’ve ever seen in my 14 years as an officer.” Her eye socket and vertebrae were broken.

Peters was found guilty of multiple felony charges. Friday, District Court Judge Josh Rustad sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole for each of two rape charges, 20 years in prison for attempted murder, and five years in prison for felonious restraint. He also faces five years for terrorizing.

