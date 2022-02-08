Advertisement

Tribes sue North Dakota over new redistricting map

Feb. 8, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two American Indian tribes have sued North Dakota, alleging the state’s new legislative map dilutes tribal members’ voting strength.

The federal lawsuit filed Monday by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and the Spirit Lake Tribe alleges violations of the Voting Rights Act.

North Dakota’s Republican-controlled Legislature in November approved a new legislative map. But the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and the nearby Spirit Lake Tribe argue the move violates federal law by reducing the number of state House seats in their region.

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger says he hasn’t seen the lawsuit and would not comment on it.

