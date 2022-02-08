Advertisement

Trial set for Bismarck man accused of attempted murder in Keelboat Park shooting

Deanthony Claiborne
Deanthony Claiborne(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who police say shot a gun at a person in Keelboat Park last November is scheduled for trial.

Deanthony Claiborne, 19, was arrested last December after police say a victim told them Claiborne and 18-year-old Jonathan Sanchez of Williston fired multiple bullets at him and his car. The man told police he believed the incident was gang-related.

Claiborne pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, terrorizing, and reckless endangerment charges Monday.

South Central District Court Judge David Reich determined there was enough evidence to move the case to trial. The trial is set for May 31.

An arrest warrant for Sanchez has been issued.

