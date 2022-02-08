Snowman sewing project connects Simle students with Sunrise first graders

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – When it comes to schoolwork, there’s a big difference between what first graders are tasked with versus what eighth graders are assigned.

But two Bismarck schools have found a project that is connecting the two age groups.

The good news: this assignment has become something pretty special.

This is the best part of Bentley Solem’s school day.

“It relaxes me,” said Solem, an eighth grader at Bismarck’s Simle middle school.

She is about to bring this snowman drawing to life. This is the third one she’s sewn. Each snowman is unique.

“I liked making the hat. It’s so cute,” said Simle eighth grader Shatina Mulubah.

And each snowman gives Solem and her classmates a chance to perfect their sewing skills.

“I like that we get to explore new techniques,” said Simle eighth grader Brynlee Wittenberg.

New techniques like French knots for the snowman’s smile.

“Those were hard!” admitted Telma Neba, an eighth grader at Simle.

These eighth graders have more than 40 snowmen to make. Their patterns came straight from the imaginations of these Sunrise Elementary first graders.

“You can draw a hat, earmuffs, buttons and eyes,” said Sunrise first grader Brooklyn Phillips.

“I like making the carrot nose,” added her classmate, Dylan Brousseau.

Simle FACS teacher Jessica Nasset saw this idea online and immediately added it to her lesson plans.

“I just knew that would be really fun for them to be able to be creative not to have them have to do something that was very restricted and that that was super open-ended to them to be able to make something that someone else had created for them,” said Nasset.

She also hoped it might show these middle school students the importance of sharing their talents and connecting with others.

“I love trying to get our kids into a community and trying to get them to be connected to something bigger than themselves,” she explained.

Heather Kaisers’ first graders are also learning some very important lessons.

“I think it’s a great way for them to see what they get to do when they get older and the different things that they get to accomplish as they move on,” said Kaiser, who teaches first grade at Sunrise.

Because one day, these first graders will be eighth graders themselves and it will be their turn to create something special for someone else.

First graders will get their original snowman drawing back, along with the stuffed snowman and a note from the eighth grader who created it.

