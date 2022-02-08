Minot leaders getting ahead of supply chain issues

MINOT, N.D. – Minot city leaders took a different approach to some of this summer’s projects because of supply chain issues.

They moved to order some of the parts now for a water main replacement project this summer. The projects themselves will still be bid out when the time comes. The plan is to have the pieces ready for whichever contractor is hired. This is to avoid any delays that may come later when the contractor would normally order the parts.

“Instead of including these items as a bid item when it goes out to bid for the contractor. The city would procure these items and then supply them to the contractor to be installed,” said David Lakefield, finance director.

Staff said this should be a one-time thing, but if it happens more they will make a policy for how to go about it.

