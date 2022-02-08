Meet the Super Bowl grandmother who lives in North Dakota

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Fans all over America and the world are getting excited for the Super Bowl, including a special Cincinnati Bengals fan right here in North Dakota.

The Bengals landed in Los Angeles Tuesday for their Super Bowl match-up against the Los Angeles Rams.

As the days inch closer to the big game this Sunday, Dickinson, North Dakota, resident Gladys Weiler can’t contain her excitement.

Her grandson, Logan Wilson, is a starting linebacker for the Bengals.

“Oh, I’m so excited to watch the game and so proud of him for following his dreams,” said Weiler.

Weiler says Logan’s football career started at a young age in Wyoming. She says he went on to play at the University of Wyoming and has only been in the NFL for two years.

“Probably started, I don’t know, the picture I have with him is probably ten years old, he was playing in grade school, loved it,” said Weiler.

She says his athletic ability didn’t come from her, but possibly his father. Logan’s father, Trevor Wilson, was a wrestler for Dickinson State University.

As for this Sunday, Weiler says she will be glued to the TV.

“I’m going to watch the game and cheer him on, I hope they win, I hope everybody cheers for number 55,” said Weiler.

Weiler will be wearing her Bengals t-shirt with her grandson’s name and number on it, for good luck on Sunday.

She says Logan lives in Casper, Wyoming, and people there are excited for him. There are numerous signs around town with his picture and name, and a local pizza shop even has a pizza special for Logan Wilson.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.