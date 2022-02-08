Advertisement

Law enforcement say they found nearly $25,000 in fentanyl, other drugs in Wilton man’s car

Dallas Carsen
Dallas Carsen(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Wilton man has been arrested after law enforcement say he intended to traffic nearly $25,000 in fentanyl and other drugs in Morton County in January.

Metro Area Narcotics Task Force officers say they searched the car of 29-year-old Dallas Carsen and uncovered 79 pills they presumed to be fentanyl, 26 grams of heroin, 130 grams of methamphetamine, and more than $3,000. According to the CDC, fentanyl is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S.

Officers say Carsen told them he was involved with drug trafficking but does not use the drugs himself.

He is charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs.

He is in custody on a $50,000 cash bond.

