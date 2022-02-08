KMOT’s County by County, February 7, 2022

MINOT, N.D. – In this week’s County by County, Your News Leader checks out Ward, Rolette, and Towner Counties to stay up to date on the latest community happenings.

The Minot Park District is inviting the community to share their input on a number of projects around the Magic City.

The community input meetings are on February 16 and February 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Minot Municipal Auditorium’s room 201.

They will also have a senior citizen session on February 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The park district is asking the community to share their thoughts on the renovations to Maysa Arena and the Minot Municipal Auditorium.

Towner County is asking residents to fill out a county-wide survey.

The survey is to learn more about the needs and wants of Towner County residents.

The feedback will support the creation of a vision, strategy, and action plan to support economic and community development.

The survey takes less than 10 minutes to fill out and the deadline is February 25.

For the survey, follow this link.

The Rolette County Sheriffs Department is warning residents to keep an eye out for counterfeit money.

The department has taken several reports from local businesses of incidents with counterfeit bills.

They are asking businesses to observe bills before accepting them and to call their department at 701-477-5623 if they see them.

