Great Plains Food Bank donates 121,000 meals

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 121k meals served in 2021 by local food bank

Great Plains Food Bank says it provided meals to more than 121,000 people last year, the second-highest annual amount in its 39-year history.

The company’s CEO says the number shows the need for food assistance remains high, even prior to the start of the pandemic.

“Before the pandemic, we were serving around 100,000 individuals each year and we know that many impacted by the pandemic are still needing our services,” said Great Plains Food Bank CEO Melissa Sobolik.

Since the program began, Great Plains has served more than 12 million meals across North Dakota and Minnesota.

Hunger impacts one in six individuals across North Dakota and one in four children.

