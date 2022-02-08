Advertisement

Forget America’s Great Resignation – it’s the Great Upgrade

Where are all the workers?
Where are all the workers?(KFYR)
By Monica Hannan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We keep hearing about the Great Resignation, but economists say there’s something else going on, something the experts are calling the Great Upgrade. While some Americans are just quitting and not returning to the workforce, many are upgrading for better jobs and better pay.

A report from CNN Business News and Goldman Sachs says two and a half million people are missing from the workforce. Of those, 800,000 have taken early retirement, thanks to their rising home equity and rapidly growing stock portfolios. The rest need to be enticed back into the job market, either by falling COVID numbers, drugs that protect against the virus, or dwindling savings.

But when they do go back to work, they’re taking better jobs at higher pay, often with signing bonuses and offers to pay off student loans, as well as schedules that better fit their lifestyle.

Economists say right now, job seekers hold all the cards.

“I wouldn’t expect it to change, I think the only way that it would change is if opportunities somehow go away. As long as people have an opportunity that’s an improvement for them, we would expect to see them take it,” said Jeremy Jackson, an economics professor at NDSU.

However, as some of the benefits have allowed people to stay home during the pandemic end, economists say people will have to return to work. So the time to take advantage is now.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Roundabout
27-year-old Dickinson man seriously injured after crashing through the middle of roundabout
Britta Curl
Bismarck’s Britta Curl joining team USA at Olympics as injury replacement
Rick Becker
Bismarck’s Rick Becker announces run for U.S. Senate against Sen. John Hoeven
Cole Peters
Cole Peters to spend life in jail for attempted murder
Dickinson New Year's Eve shootout suspects arrested
Dickinson New Year’s Eve shootout suspects arrested

Latest News

Valentine's Day flowers
You may be paying more for your Valentine’s Day bouquet amid supply chain issues
snowmen connection to students
Snowman sewing project connects Simle students with Sunrise first graders
Wayfinding signage
Wayfinding changes in Minot
Michaela Halvorson next to the newly named snow plow "Darth Blader"
‘Darth Blader’ snowplow is ready to clear the roads around Bismarck
Dallas Carsen
Law enforcement say they found nearly $25,000 in fentanyl, other drugs in Wilton man’s car