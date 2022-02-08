First District reports on latest COVID numbers around Ward County

MINOT, N.D. - Coronavirus numbers are starting to drop back down statewide after a significant spike in January.

In the area covered by First District Health Unit, 40 new cases were reported Monday, with 351 active cases. A year ago, 128 active cases were being reported.

For the entire state of North Dakota, the Department of Health reported 12,255 active cases on Jan. 21. But that number fell to 3,553 by Feb. 6. In that time, the positivity rate has also begun to fall.

“You’ll see it is going down substantially, so we’re very pleased about that. So that is the forward motion that we’re wanting to see,” said Lisa Klute with First District Health Unit.

She commended how well hospitals are moving patients as needed to make sure people can be treated.

