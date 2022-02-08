Dickinson New Year’s Eve shootout suspects arrested

DICKINSON, N.D. - Dickinson Police say after a month on the run, two men are in custody as suspects in the New Year’s Eve shootout.

They say four men ran after the shootout occurred in a parking lot on the 1100 block of West Villard Street. Dontaye Mayfield and Demetris Haney were arrested shortly after the incident on January 2nd. The other two suspects left the area, prompting a multi-state manhunt.

The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested 34-year-old Jamaal Brown in the greater Minneapolis area on January 28th and 32-year-old Alexander Aseph in Mandan Sunday, ending the search for suspects.

All face reckless endangerment and terrorizing charges in Stark County.

All participants of this incident have now been arrested and law enforcement is not currently looking for any further suspects.

