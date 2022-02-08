Dickinson boys basketball making a second-half run

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - After starting the year 4-6, the Dickinson boys basketball team is making a second-half run in hopes of improving its seed for the West Region tournament, which is set to start on March 3rd.

It hasn’t always been easy for the Dickinson Midget boys basketball team this year.

”We had a tough go at the beginning of the year. I think 8 of our first 9 games were on the road. We had a little stretch in our schedule where we had some home games and took advantage of being home and I think that helped out a lot,” said Dan Glasser, Dickinson head coach.

In the Midgets’ last six games, the team has gone 4-2 including a big upset win over Century.

“We’ve been moving the ball more and then carrying momentum game to game. Especially with that Century win, we just carried that momentum, and we were hoping to carry it to Legacy, but it just didn’t happen,” said Britton Cranston, Dickinson senior guard.

The Legacy loss along with a number of their defeats have come on the road, which the team knows they have to change.

“Any place that you play that’s not home is going to be a battle and mostly against you. So, we just need to fight through adversity and play more physical,” said Alex Dvorak, Dickinson senior guard.

And those traits will be put on notice as they get ready to face familiar foes for the 2nd time.

“The second time through the schedule is going to be different. These coaches in this league are so amazing that they’re going to take away your strengths and really expose your weaknesses. That’s one thing you have to work on. You have to get better on what you struggle at. Otherwise, the turnout is not going to be very great,” said Glasser.

The Midgets will next play at Mandan on Tuesday.

