Crumbl Cookies opening new location in Dakota Square Mall

Crumbl Cookies logo
Crumbl Cookies logo(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - The Dakota Square Mall in Minot announced Tuesday on Facebook that Crumbl Cookies is opening a location in the mall this summer.

The new store will be located in the space between HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx.

Crumbl Cookies says they serve cookies fresh in their famous pink box and rotate their unique flavors each week.

Hours for the new location have not been set yet.

