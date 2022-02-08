Advertisement

Class-B basketball poll 2/7/22

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The boys from Four Winds-Minnewaukan and Kindred girls are the top-ranked teams in Class-B Boys Basketball, both teams are undefeated.

10th Class-B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (16) — 13-0 Record — 160 pts — Last week: 1

2. Kindred — 13-1 Record — 143 pts — Last week: 2

3. Ellendale — 14-0 Record — 125 pts — Last week: 3

4. Flasher — 15-1 Record — 93 pts — Last week: 5

5. Powers Lake — 14-0 Record — 91 pts — Last week: 4

6. Enderlin — 11-4 Record — 86 pts — Last week: 6

7. North Border — 12-1 Record — 71 pts — Last week: 7

8. Central Cass — 11-2 Record — 49 pts — Last week: 8

9. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion — 10-2 Record — 31 pts — Last week: 10

10. Tie: Shiloh Christian — 13-2 Record — 14 pts — Last week: NR

10. Tie: Thompson — 11-4 Record — 14 pts — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Beulah (11-4), North Star (13-2), Surrey (13-2)

11th Class-B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Kindred (14) — 17-0 Record — 158 pts — Last week: 1

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (2) — 17-0 Record — 146 pts — Last week: 2

3. Garrison — 18-0 Record — 119 pts — Last week: 5

4. Central Cass — 15-2 Record — 105 pts — Last week: 3

5. Grafton — 13-3 Record — 82 pts — Last week: 4

6. Thompson — 12-3 Record — 58 pts — Last week: 8

7. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 18-1 Record — 56 pts — Last week: 9

8. Langdon-Edmore-Munich — 13-2 Record — 41 pts — Last week: NR

9. Rugby — 16-2 Record — 36 pts — Last week: 7

10. Linton-HMB — 15-3 Record — 35 pts — Last week: 6

Others receiving votes: Hatton-Northwood (17-1), Shiloh Christian (16-4), Glen Ullin-Hebron (16-2), Our Redeemer’s (16-3)

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: MLS's Allison Undlin
